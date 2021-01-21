Hutton day to day; Caps will be without Ovechkin and three others

Sabres play at Washington Friday and Sunday.

Sabres head coach Ralph Krueger says goaltender Carter Hutton is day to day after taking a heavy hit in a collision at the start of the second period of Tuesday night's 3-0 loss in Philadelphia. He will not make the trip to Washington where the Sabres face the Captials Friday and Sunday.

Goaltender Linus Ullmark did not play Monday or Tuesday night after learing that his father passed away according to sabres.com. Hutton was replaced by Jonas Johansson at the start of the third period.

The Washington Capitals will be without Alex Ovechkin and three other prominent players for at least the next four games because of COVID-19 protocols, coach Peter Laviolette said.

Ovechkin, a three-time NHL MVP, was placed on the league’s unavailable list Wednesday along with center Evgeny Kuznetsov, goaltender Ilya Samsonov and defenseman Dmitry Orlov. Laviolette indicated there was a positive virus test and the league did contact tracing.

Washington was fined $100,000 for breaking pandemic protocol for the players being in a hotel room together unmasked.