AMHERST, N.Y. — The reality of the fight against and the impact of the coronavirus on sports in America hit hard on Thursday, when the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships.

That means no NCAA Tournament. No March Madness.

UB Athletic Director Mark Alnutt spoke in support of the decision on Friday.

"In my business, I work very closely with young people and help them pursue their dreams of athletic competition and you know it gets taken away. It's the right decision based on where we are right now in this world, dealing with this pandemic," he said.

The NCAA has also shut down recruiting until April 15 and recommended that athletes set to participate in the now canceled spring sports not lose a year of eligibility.

