BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another Western New Yorker is headed to the Olympics.

Jordan Nwora has been selected to play for the Nigerian men's basketball team. Nwora is currently a member of the Milwaukee Bucks and will head for Tokyo following the NBA finals.

Milwaukee leads that series 3-2 with game six set for Tuesday night.