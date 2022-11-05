Buffalo native, basketball Hall of Famer Bob Lanier dies at 73

A product of Bennett High School and St. Bonaventure University, Bob Lanier was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1992.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bob Lanier, considered one of the greatest athletes to come out of Western New York, died Tuesday at the age of 73.

Lanier attended Bennett High School, and then played college basketball at St. Bonaventure, helping to lead the team to an undefeated regular season as a sophomore in 1967-68.

Following his college career, Lanier was the number one overall draft pick, selected by the Detroit Pistons in 1970. From there, he went on to become one of the best centers in league history. An eight-time all-star, Lanier was named the game's MVP in 1974. His No. 16 jersey was retired by both the Pistons and the Milwaukee Bucks.

After retirement, Lanier became a global ambassador for the NBA, working closely with the league commissioner's office. Last night current commissioner Adam Silver released a statement saying in part that Lanier's impact went far beyond what he accomplished on the court. The commissioner's full statement can be read below.

Lanier was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame in 1991. In 1992, he was enshrined in basketball history as a member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, one year ahead of other legendary names like Bill Walton and Julius "Dr. J" Erving.

At his alma mater, Lanier's legacy is evident in every game played. The St. Bonaventure Bonnies play their home games on "Bob Lanier Court" inside the Reilly Center. His No. 31 jersey has been retired, and his name was added to the university's Athletics Hall of Fame only five years after he left campus in 1975. The court was named in his honor in 2007.

Late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning, word of Lanier's passing spread to other notable St. Bonaventure alumni, with some paying tribute on social media.

