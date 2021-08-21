Former UB star Patterson scores touchdown as Washington beats Bengals

The undrafted free agent from the University at Buffalo ran for 71 yards, caught three passes for 25 yards, and had a 37-yard kickoff return.

GREATER LANDOVER, Md. — Rookie running back Jaret Patterson did a little bit of everything and scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter in Washington’s 17-13 preseason victory over the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday night.

Patterson, an undrafted free agent from Buffalo, ran for 71 yards, caught three passes for 25 yards, and had a 37-yard kickoff return. His 1-yard scoring plunge was Washington’s only touchdown.

Dustin Hopkins had three field goals for Washington.

Cincinnati held out quarterback Joe Burrow for the second week in a row and the offense struggled. Brandon Allen started in his place and played through the first drive of the second half, finishing 8 of 17 for 70 yards.