Buffalo Curling Club teaches Olympic sport to newcomers

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Curling Club held a 'Learn to Curl' program Sunday with the hope of keeping the Olympic sport alive beyond the two weeks of the winter games.

The club's treasurer, Marie Nowak said they usually see an "Olympic bump" with more people interested because of the coverage on NBC and Channel 2.

The sport, which originated in Scotland Nowak said was perfected in Canada.

"Everybody thinks it's easier than it looks on TV, and then they try it and understand why it's an Olympic sport," Nowak said.

"It's a lot harder than they think but it's still a ton of fun."

Nowak added that curling is also universal, meaning almost anyone can do it. Wheelchair-accessible curling and curling for kids are both available.

The Buffalo Curling Club has a few more Learn To Curl sessions coming up at the end of February and in early March, but fair warning the slots fill up fast.