UB tops Northern Illinois

The UB football team beat Northern Illinois to open a 6-game COVID-19 shortened season.

DEKALB, Ill. — The University at Buffalo hadn't beaten Northern Illinois in football since joining the Mid-American Conference back in 1999.

That changed Wednesday night.

The Bulls built a 42-16 lead before winning the season opener 49-30.

Both sides of the ball contributed in a big way.

Quarterback Kyle Vantrese threw for 175 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jaret Patterson ran for 137 yards and a pair of scores. The Bulls' defense returned two fumbles, and one interception for touchdowns.

After deciding to suspend play earlier this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAC is the most recent to resume play. All teams will play a six-game season (all against conference opponents) with the MAC Championship game December 18 in Detroit.

The Bulls next play at home Tuesday night against Miami, Ohio.