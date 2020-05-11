x
UB tops Northern Illinois

The UB football team beat Northern Illinois to open a 6-game COVID-19 shortened season.
DEKALB, Ill. — The University at Buffalo hadn't beaten Northern Illinois in football since joining the Mid-American Conference back in 1999. 

That changed Wednesday night. 

The Bulls built a 42-16 lead before winning the season opener 49-30. 

Both sides of the ball contributed in a big way. 

Quarterback Kyle Vantrese threw for 175 yards and a touchdown. Running back Jaret Patterson ran for 137 yards and a pair of scores. The Bulls' defense returned two fumbles, and one interception for touchdowns. 

After deciding to suspend play earlier this year in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MAC is the most recent to resume play. All teams will play a six-game season (all against conference opponents) with the MAC Championship game December 18 in Detroit. 

The Bulls next play at home Tuesday night against Miami, Ohio. 

