UB Football announces plan for football return

AMHERST, N.Y. — The University at Buffalo has announced a three-phased plan to begin bringing football players back to campus in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Athletic Director Mark Alnutt says football will serve as a model for other sports, the protocols for which will be announced at the appropriate time.

"Football student-athletes will return first and will be required to follow a three-phase plan. Phase one will consist of groups of no more than 10 individuals performing strength training and physical conditioning over a two-week period. During phase two, groups of no more than 50 individuals can perform strength training, physical conditioning, unopposed route running and drill techniques. After two weeks in phase two, phase three will commence, which consists of strength training, physical conditioning, routes and drill techniques.



The schedule for return for football will be divided into three parts. Student-athletes who are currently living on campus or locally, will be the first to resume workouts, beginning the week of June 15. On June 22, out-of-town returning student-athletes will be brought back to campus to begin the three-phase plan. Walk-ons and incoming freshmen are scheduled to start training on July 6."



