Ball State slowed Buffalo run game in MAC championship win

The Cardinals beat the Bulls, 38-28, in the Mid-American Conference championship game.

DETROIT — Friday night, Ball State was able to do two things no team has done this season — beat Buffalo and slow down the Bulls run game.

"Credit to them. I thought we couldn't get Jaret [Patterson] on track," Buffalo Head Coach Lance Leipold said of the Bulls' star running back, who averaged more than 200 yards per game in the regular season but was held to just 47 yards on the night.

"It's a team game in a lot of ways. We never got the momentum to keep hammering the running game from the second quarter on."

Patterson did leave the game in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury, but did return in the fourth.

Lacking their bread and butter in the run game, the Bulls lost to the Cardinals, 38-28.

"It's been awhile since this team has lost a football game," Leipold said.