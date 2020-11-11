Vantrease leads Bulls to impressive win over Miami, OH

Kyle Vantrease threw for 353-yards and four touchdowns in leading UB to a 42-10 win.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Josh Allen isn't the only quarterback in Buffalo putting up big numbers.

Kyle Vantrease threw for 353-yards and four touchdowns in leading UB to a 42-10 win over Miami, OH in their home opener.

The scoring didn't start until the second quarter, and didn't let up much after that. Kevin Marks Jr. led the way on the ground rushing for 109-yards. Jaret Patterson carried the ball 20-times for 73-yards and a pair of touchdowns.

It was Vantrease that led the aerial attack hitting four different receivers for touchdowns. After leading 14-7 at the half, the Bulls pulled away outscoring the Red Hawks 28-3 in the second half.

Coming off an impressive win over Northern Illinois in their season opener, the Bulls have combined to score 91-points in the first two games of the season, with the defense scoring three times against the Huskies.

UB is 2-0 for the third time in the history of the program.