UB comeback bid falls short at Kent State

The Bulls scored 55-points in the second half, but would up losing 84-81 at Kent State.

KENT, Ohio — Mike Nuga had 23 points as Kent State narrowly defeated Buffalo 84-81.

Kent State led 47-26 at halftime, but trailed 81-75 with 2:02 remaining. Nuga tied it at 81 on a layup and he made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 14 seconds.

Justyn Hamilton had 16 points for Kent State, which earned its fourth straight win. Tervell Beck added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Malique Jacobs had seven rebounds and six assists.