NCAA WBB: UB Women victorious at Arkon

Dyaisha Fair led the way with 24 points, and Zena Elias had her first career double-double in a 77-55 win.

AKRON, Ohio — It wasn't a good start for the University at Buffalo women's basketball team at Akron on Wednesday night.

It was how they finished that mattered most.

The Bulls rallied from a 16-point first half deficit to win their 10th game of the season, 77-55 over the Zips.

Dyaisha Fair led the way with 24 points for the Bulls. Zena Elias logged her first career double-double, finishing the game with 11 points and 16 rebounds.

UB improved to 10-5 overall and 7-3 this season in Mid-American Conference play.

The Bulls will return home on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip against Eastern Michigan.