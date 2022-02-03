Bisons season extended to 150 games

Minor League Baseball announced the extension of the Triple-A regular season on Thursday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Been wanting more Bisons baseball? Well you are in luck. Minor League Baseball announced on Thursday it is extending the Triple-A season to 150 games, which is up six from the previous season.

The Herd will now be ending their regular season with a three-series game in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, September 26-28. There will also be three additional home games through the season.

If all of the games are played, this will be the first time the Bisons will play 150 games since going 80-69-1 during the 1964 International League season.

Opening day for the Bisons 2022 season is April 15 against the Iowa Cubs at Sahlen Field.

Want some good news on a cold, snowy day?... there's even more baseball headed your way this summer!🙌🙌



Our season has been extended to 150 games, with three more home games set for Sahlen Field!https://t.co/cUkLK0GD8X — Buffalo Bisons🦬 (@BuffaloBisons) February 3, 2022

Tickets, packages and group outings are on sale now at the Bisons' website. The Bisons "Season Starter Pack" that includes a ticket to the first 12 games of the season is 76% at $54.

Last season, the Bisons captured the first ever Triple-A East Northeast Division title (70-44), which was their first title since winning the International League North Division in 2005 (82-62).

This will be the team's first full season back at Sahlen Field after leaving for more than 700 days while the Toronto Blue Jays used the stadium. Part of their stay included completing updates to stadium, like new bullpens and batting cages.