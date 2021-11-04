Buffalo Bisons now hiring for seasonal grounds crew

Applications are being accepted on the Bisons' online employment page. You download an application and submit the completed form to the operations department.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you ever wanted to be a part of a grounds crew for a professional sports team?

Well, the Buffalo Bisons are now hiring. They have season positions available this season at Sahlen Field, which the Toronto Blue Jays are expected to call home again this summer.

Applications are being accepted on the Bisons' online employment page. You download an application there and submit the completed form to the operations department.

The team is also hiring for seasonal food service positions.

The Bisons are making a temporary move and will start their season in Trenton, N.J. It's also likely the Blue Jays will play their second season at Sahlen Field, though that has not been confirmed.