BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons announced Friday that their game tonight has been postponed due to the weather.

Tonight's game against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Railriders has been postponed to June 3.

Bisons say their game tomorrow at 1 p.m. will go on as scheduled as a doubleheader.

Tomorrow's doubleheader will now also include the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Poster Giveaway.

More details can be found on the Bisons website.