BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bisons announced Saturday that their doubleheader games have been canceled due to the weather.

The doubleheader against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders today has been suspended due to rain.

The games have been postponed when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre next visits Sahlen Field, June 3-6.

Bisons have not released the exact dates or times yet for those games.

More information can be found on the Bisons website.