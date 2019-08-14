SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Joint practices with the Panthers wrapped up on Wednesday at Wofford College and the goal of these for the Bills was to face new competition, new faces and see different looks than what they've seen over the past few weeks. And the team says these past two days were productive and beneficial.

"It brings a little big more adrenaline because you're going against somebody else. It feels like more of a real test you know going against your own defense every day feels more like a quiz and finally having the real thing even though it's not a real game it's a little more competitive and fun," wide receiver Cole Beasley said after practice on Wednesday.

Offensive coordinator Brian Daboll echoed Beasley's comments.

"It's not a preseason game but it's almost like a preseason game and these practices are very competitive. It's not live but you're getting good tempo, you're getting a variety of different looks that maybe you didn't get for the past two weeks or three weeks up at training camp so the communication process is very important," Daboll explained.

Tuesday, Josh Allen said he hadn't had a chance to talk with Cam Newton but today before practice, Newton came over to the Bills field and shook his hand.

As for the offense, it seems like Allen is starting to click with his new wide receivers especially with Beasley.

"I never really thought we were far off from the beginning, caught on pretty quick but now it's starting to...I have some option routes and right out of my break it's there and whenever you have a quarterback that can do that there's a lot of opportunities after the catch," Beasley explained.

Center Mitch Morse is still in concussion protocol and was wearing the red, non-contact jersey once again in practice but was doing some work during individual drills so it seems he is trending in the right direction towards returning to full health.

