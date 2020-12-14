Diggs takes over in Bills Sunday Night Football win over Steelers

Bills receiver Stefon Diggs finished with 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's been a big week for Buffalo Bills GM Brandon Beane. He signed a contract extension on Thursday, and the Bills had a primetime win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The player he traded a first-round pick for this offseason continues to show he was worth it. Stefon Diggs was reliable for Josh Allen in their win, after a slow offensive start for the Bills in the first half.

"I think you saw it right when we came out, I can say with a lot of confidence. I think I like any matchup with [Diggs]," Allen said after the game.

"He's one of the best, if not the best guy, in the league. I have supreme confidence. He had a lot of juice at halftime. He wanted the ball, and we gave it to him. He took over for us, he really did."

After the Bills offense only scored three points in the first half, Diggs capped off the first drive of the third quarter with a 19-yard touchdown catch. He finished with 10 catches for 130 yards.

Diggs also got a major compliment from one of his offensive captains after the game.

"Diggs is so special that as I see him play, I just wanna rip off my captain's 'C' and throw it on his chest because he's a stud, and he's been grinding," said Bills lineman Dion Dawkins.

Dawkins added, "He's come in and continues to outperform, outshine and prove to us day in and day out that he's a different guy and that he's our guy."