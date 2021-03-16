Buffalo Bills sign punter Matt Haack to three-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed punter Matt Haack to a three-year contract, potentially suggesting that Buffalo could be moving on from Corey Bojorquez, who played three seasons with the team.

Haack, an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State, has seen a lot of the Bills, spending the past four seasons with division-rival Miami. The 26-year-old has appeared in 64 NFL games and averages 44.7 yards per punt, and is the Dolphins' all-time leader in net punting average.