Buffalo Bills sign punter Matt Haack to three-year contract

Matt Haack spent the past four seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
Credit: AP
Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders (7) reacts alongside punter Matt Haack (2) after kicking his second field goal in the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have signed punter Matt Haack to a three-year contract, potentially suggesting that Buffalo could be moving on from Corey Bojorquez, who played three seasons with the team.

Haack, an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State, has seen a lot of the Bills, spending the past four seasons with division-rival Miami. The 26-year-old has appeared in 64 NFL games and averages 44.7 yards per punt, and is the Dolphins' all-time leader in net punting average.

The Bills also agreed to a one-year contract extension with linebacker and special teams player Tyler Matakevich on Tuesday.

