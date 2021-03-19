Bills sign Josh Allen's college teammate, TE Jacob Hollister

The Bills and Hollister agreed to a one-year deal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Josh Allen will have a new, but familiar, weapon at tight end this season, after the Bills signed his college teammate at Wyoming, Jacob Hollister, to a one-year deal.

The 27-year-old spent the past two seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, after two seasons in New England as an undrafted free agent. He won a Super Bowl with the Patriots in 2019.

Hollister has played 50 games in his career and has started 10, with 74 catches for 652 yards and six touchdowns.

He hauled in 75 catches for 1,114 yards and 12 touchdowns in his three years at Wyoming.