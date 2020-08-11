Buffalo Bills, Seattle Seahawks will go head to head in an NFC AFC showdown

Seattle is coming into the game with one loss and Buffalo with two.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will play the Seahawks in Buffalo for the first time at home since 2008. Now even though Josh Allen has more passing yards than Russell Wilson, it doesn't matter because Russell Wilson is a scoring machine.

Right now, Wilson has 26 touchdowns this season, which is five more than Patrick Mahomes and any other quarterback.

The Bills defense have to find a way to slow down this premiere quarterback.

They will also have to find a way to slow down DK Metcalf who has seven touchdowns for seven games and 36 catches for 680 yards.

The Bills will be without linebacker Matt Milano who Buffalo placed on injured reserve and activated Del’Shawn Phillips.