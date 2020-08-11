x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Seahawks vs. Bills Gameday

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) are taking on the Seattle Seahawks (6-1) at Bills Stadium.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — SEATTLE SEAHAWKS VS. BUFFALO BILLS - Bills Stadium - Orchard Park, NY

FIRST QUARTER