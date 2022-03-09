Bills release OL Jon Feliciano

The Bills have released veteran guard Jon Feliciano in an effort to get under the NFL salary cap.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The NFL offseason often translates to a numbers game, and like other teams, that is the case for the Buffalo Bills.

To that end, the team announced the release of veteran offensive lineman Jon Feliciano on Wednesday night.

The move saves Buffalo close to $3.3 million in cap space.

He's been with the Bills for the past three seasons. He started 16 games in 2019 before injuries took their toll over the past two seasons, limiting him to 15 starts.

Feliciano's strength was his versatility, playing both left and right guard as well as center during his time in Buffalo.