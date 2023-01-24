Buffalo Bills reflect on managing adversity throughout the season

In one season alone, the Buffalo Bills have had to face more adversity than most athletes or teams will see in several years.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After a tough ending to the Buffalo Bills season, most players in the locker room on Monday morning had a similar response when asked what they will remember most about this team and season.

Adversity and resiliency were the two words that some guys used to describe these past few months. Several players even expressed just how proud they are of the manner in which they all handled it.

“You know it’s been pretty awesome to see the resiliency of this team," Bills tight end Dawson Knox said. "The things we’ve had to overcome, and the manner in which we’ve done it has been pretty encouraging.”

From the Tops shooting to Dawson Knox's brother passing, losing Micah Hyde and Von Miller, two historic snowstorms, and then of course Damar Hamlin's collapse in Cincinnati, it's all much more than any other team has had to face in one season alone.

“You know, especially me personally, after losing my brother," Knox said. "Just having that support system of this stuff, these coaches, these players around me, just be there to have my back, lift me up in hard times. Something that, you know, I can't understate my gratitude for. Or I can’t overstate it.”

Bills quarterback Josh Allen talked about how proud he is of his team for continuing to push forward and rally together even in those tough situations. Many other players talked about how some of these situations made them closer as a team altogether on and off the field.

Through it all, the Buffalo Bills handled all that fell in their laps in a short period of time with strong minds and hearts. Despite experiencing a shorter end to their season than what was expected, the Bills surely gave the city of Buffalo that feeling of love and unity.