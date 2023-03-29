Reports: Bills will re-sign defensive tackle Jordan Phillips

According to several reports, the Bills are set to re-sign free agent and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on a 1-year deal.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Another free agent off the market, and he's going right back to where he came from.

According to multiple reports on Wednesday, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is coming back to play in Buffalo for another year with the Bills.

Phillips took the opportunity at the end of the season, as an unrestricted free agent, to test out the market and see what other options were out there.

However, it was reported on Wednesday that the Bills are going to re-sign him on a one-year deal that is worth up to $4.6 million.

Phillips recorded 20 tackles and 1.5 sacks during the regular season in the 2022-23 season before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury. Phillips underwent surgery at the end of the Bills season in January and is currently rehabbing during the offseason.

