Receivers sharing the wealth from Allen: key to Bills wins

Could sharing receptions be the key to Bills success, as QB Josh Allen shines in Buffalo's 34-24 primetime win over San Francisco?

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen tied a career-high four touchdowns in a 375-yard performance against the San Francisco 49ers Monday night. The Bills moved to 9-3 on the season with the 34-24 win.

One key to Allen's most outstanding games of the season: when he spreads the ball around, he fires on all cylinders.

The Bills are 4-0, averaging 36 points per game, when Allen throws touchdown passes to three or more different receivers. He's thrown an average of 379 yards per game in those four matchups. In his eight other games, he's averaged nearly 150 yards less.

Adding receiver Stefon Diggs into the mix certainly has helped. Diggs eclipsed the 1,000-yard reception mark against the 49ers Monday night, the third time in his six-years in the NFL. After the win, Diggs is ranked fifth in the league in reception yards, with 1,037 yards in 12 games.

But Diggs didn't haul in a touchdown pass on Monday night, and he trailed Cole Beasley in reception yards. Beasley led the Bills with nine catches for 130 yards and a touchdown against the 49ers. Diggs followed up with 10 catches for 92 yards.

Adding Diggs, and the likes of 2020 fourth-round pick Gabriel Davis, to the receiving corps has opened up options for Allen.

#Bills scoring drive: 10-plays, 75-yards. Josh Allen 28-yard TD pass to Gabe Davis.#Bills lead 34-17 in the 4th quarter.



Alen: 31/38 for 364-yards, 4TDs — Adam Benigni (@AdamBenigni) December 8, 2020

Those extra options have catapulted the Bills passing game from 26th in the league in 2019 to third this season after Monday's game, bumping up a 201.8 yards-per-game average to 276.4.

Allen's chemistry with his pass-catchers helps with the accuracy.

"It gives you the confidence to go out and win, knowing he's going to find you," Beasley said after the game.