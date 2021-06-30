Bills provide All-Star Game push for Reds outfielder Jesse Winker

The team posted a video to social media, featuring a plea from Eric Wood in a Reds jersey, to get votes from Bills Mafia.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Toronto Blue Jays aren't the only organization attempting to to push players into Major League Baseball's All-Star Game.

The Buffalo Bills are, too, but not on the Blue Jays' behalf. Instead, they're trying to drum up support for Cincinnati Reds outfielder Jesse Winker, who was born in Buffalo and is a Bills fan.

The team posted a video to social media on Wednesday, featuring a plea from Eric Wood in a Reds jersey, to get votes from Bills Mafia.