Buffalo Bills begin preparing for Baltimore Ravens

Coming off their first loss to the season in Miami, the Bills are set to hit the road again this weekend facing Baltimore. Both teams are 2-1.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As the Bills (2-1) start full scale preparations for Sunday's game at Baltimore (2-1) the injury report remains long, but several key players will be limited in practice and could possibly return this weekend:

Limited:

- S Jordan Poyer (foot), DT Ed Oliver (ankle), C Mitch Morese (elbow), CB Dane Jackson (neck), OL Justin Murray (newly signed)

Will not practice:

OL Ryan Bates (concussion), CB Christian Benford (hand), LT Dion Dawkins (non-covid illness), WR Jake Kumerow (ankle), DT Jordan Phillips (Hamstring).

Veteran rest:

DE/LB Von Miller, OL Rodger Saffold.

Head coach Sean McDermott said he was not optimistic for DT Jordan Phillips for Sunday, and that perhaps he could return for the week five home game vs. Pittsburgh.

McDermott spoke to some other key points looking toward Sunday.

SIGNING OF CB XAVIER RHODES:

The Bills added the veteran corner in the midst of injuries to the entire starting secondary. Rhodes will ramp-up initially on the practice squad, but brings nine years of NFL experience. He was a pro bowler in 2017.

"He's experienced, ball production... a smart veteran player," McDermott said.

WINNING THE CLOSE ONES:

After failing to execute with the game on the line Sunday in Miami, and thinking back to the debacle at the end of the divisional playoff loss to the Chiefs, it's become more of an issue. The Bills were 0-4 in games decided by five points or less during the regular season in 2021.

"It's an ongoing conversation. We spend a lot of time (in practice) on the last two or three plays of the game. Our process is right, and we need to continue to work."

JOSH ALLEN VS. LAMAR JACKSON

Allen and Jackson are the two best quarterbacks to have emerged from the 2018 draft class at this point. Buffalo traded up to select Allen seventh overall. Baltimore took Jackson with the final pick (32) of the first round.

Allen is the NFL's leading passer having thrown for 1,014-yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions over the first three games. He's rushed for 113-yards and a touchdown.

Jackson has shown vast improvement as a passer, having thrown for 749-yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. His forte is of course his mobility. He's rushed for 243-yards and two touchdowns, averaging 9.3 yards per carry, which is tops in the NFL.

The Bills have had success limiting Jackson the last two times they've faced him, including the 2020 playoff game in Buffalo. Jackson has thrown for a combined 307-yards, three touchdowns, two interceptions, and rushed for 74-yards in those games.

"Lamar is a tremendous player, an elite player. I just think it's a total team effort. I think the defense has played good team defense and disciplined defense."

DEALING WITH ADVERSITY

Between injuries problems dealing with the heat, and an acute lack of offensive finish and execution in the first loss of the season against the Dolphins, Sean McDermott says his team is focused and ready to move forward.

"I think our environment is the key piece. Right now we're focused on minimizing distractions and maximizing performance."

TRACKING THE STORM