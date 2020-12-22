Bills vault into AFC's 2nd seed

CINCINNATI (AP/WGRZ) - The Buffalo Bills are now in second place in the AFC by virtue of the Pittsburgh Steelers third straight loss Monday night at Cincinnati.
Buffalo and Pittsburgh both have 11-3 records, but the Bills win the tiebreaker based on their 26-15 win over the Steelers last Sunday night in Orchard Park. The second seed in the AFC plays at home in both the wild card and divisional rounds.
The Bills play at New England Monday night and then close at home against Miami. The Steelers close with games at home against the Colts, and then close the regular season at Cleveland.
Giovani Bernard scored two first-half touchdowns after turnovers and the Cincinnati Bengals held on to stun the badly slumping Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17. The Bengals led 17-0 at halftime and then survived a rally by the Steelers, who lost their third straight after 11 straight wins to start the season. The Steelers have already earned a playoff spot and could have wrapped up the AFC North with a win. The Steelers got the ball back with 2:17 left in the game but four incomplete passes by Ben Roethlisberger all but finished it for Pittsburgh.