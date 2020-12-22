Bills vault into AFC's 2nd seed

Pittsburgh's 27-17 loss to Cincinnati Monday night allows Buffalo to climb into second in the AFC standings with two games remaining.

CINCINNATI (AP/WGRZ) - The Buffalo Bills are now in second place in the AFC by virtue of the Pittsburgh Steelers third straight loss Monday night at Cincinnati.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh both have 11-3 records, but the Bills win the tiebreaker based on their 26-15 win over the Steelers last Sunday night in Orchard Park. The second seed in the AFC plays at home in both the wild card and divisional rounds.

The Bills play at New England Monday night and then close at home against Miami. The Steelers close with games at home against the Colts, and then close the regular season at Cleveland.