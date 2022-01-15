Bills in command over Patriots in AFC wild card

The Bills lead the Patriots 40-10 in the fourth quarter of their AFC Wild Card playoff game with the New England Patriots.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The temperature at the start of the game was seven degrees... with a wind chill it felt like minus four.

No matter.

The Bills were as hot as they've been all season.

Josh Allen led scoring drives of 70, 80, 81, 89, 75, and 77-yards to give Buffalo a 40-10 lead in the fourth quarter of their AFC Wild Card match-up with the New England Patriots.

Allen hit Dawson Knox for a pair of scores through the air along with receivers Emmanuel Sanders, and Gabe Davis. Devin Singletary has rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

The Bills were 4/4 in the red zone and outgained New England 300-127 in the first half.

The Bills top ranked defense was stifling in holding New England out of the end zone. Micah Hyde interception Mac Jones on what appeared to be a New England TD pass on the Patriots opening drive. Levi Wallace intercepted a ball deflected by Matt Milano at the start of the third quater.

Buffalo sacked Jones twice.