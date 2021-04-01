NFL teams request head coach interviews with Bills OC Daboll

Daboll is a lead candidate for multiple NFL head coaching vacancies.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll continues to draw interest for head coaching positions, with the NFL regular season coming to a close Sunday.]

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the New York Jets have requested to interview Daboll for their head coaching position after firing Adam Gase.

Daboll's success in transforming the Buffalo Bills' offense into one of the NFL's best passing attacks places the coordinator as an NFL head-coaching candidate this offseason.

Buffalo's Josh Allen-led offense has played a key role in helping the Bills win their first AFC East title in 25 years.