Bills offense begins to find groove against Jets

Josh Allen has thrown for a pair of touchdowns to give the Bills a 17-3 halftime lead over the Jets.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Things started so well.

The Bills defense forced an initial three and out.

Buffalo got the ball at its own 42 and rolled 58-yards over five plays with Josh Allen connecting with Matt Breida for a 15-yard touchdown. It was just the start the offense needed after a miserable 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last week.

The defense stepped up again with a takeaway in the form of an interception from Taron Johnson. Tyler Bass added a 29-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead with 5:25 left in the first quarter.

Things reverted back to a disturbing form with Allen sacked twice, but he connected with Stefon Diggs for a 57-yard gain late in the second quarter. After Diggs was ruled out of bounds on an apparent touchdown reception, Allen found him again for a 12-yard TD to give Buffalo a 17-3 lead.

Allen was 15/21 for 187-yards and 2TD in the first half.

Diggs led the way on the receiving front with five catches for 88-yards and the touchdown. Devin Singletary, Zack Moss, and Allen combined for 37-yards rushing in the half.

The Buffalo defense took the ball away twice. The first on an interception from Taron Johnson in the first quarter, and then a forced and recovered fumble from Micah Hyde to keep the Jets off the board late in the second quarter.