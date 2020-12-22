Five Buffalo Bills players selected for Pro Bowl, best since 1998 season

Bills land five players on Pro Bowl roster, which won't be played this season because of COVID-19.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Five Buffalo Bills players have been selected to the Pro Bowl. The rosters were announced Monday night, though there will be no actual game this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarterback Josh Allen, wide receiver Stefon Diggs, cornerback Tre'Davious White, punt and kick returner Andre Roberts, and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds got the nod.

Led by their star quarterbacks, the Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers each had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl.

The Baltimore Ravens also had seven players chosen. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes joins Allen and Houston’s Deshaun Watson as the AFC quarterbacks.

For the NFC, it’s Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers, Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray. Mahomes and Rodgers are the starters.