Are the Bills the team to beat in the AFC?

Buffalo continues to blow out its opponents, while Kansas City hasn't won by more than a touchdown in seven straight games.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kansas City is still seen as the dragon to slay in the AFC, but the Bills seem to be hot on their heels in the past month.

The Bills offense is averaging more than 33 points in its past five games, and Josh Allen shows he can go toe to toe with Patrick Mahomes right now.

Allen’s arm is just as strong, he’s seeing the field, and his pocket presence has improved. By a naked eye test, it seems as if he's been playing better football over the last month than Mahomes has been.

The Chiefs last seven wins are by a single possession, and they’ve looked relatively shaky despite their 14-1 record

Meanwhile, the Bills are are winning decisively, regardless of the level of their opponents in the month of December.

The Bills are one improbable Hail Mary pass away - a loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 - from nine straight wins.