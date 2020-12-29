TAKE2: Adam & Vic on Bills domination of Patriots

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live after the Bills 38-9 win over the New England Patriots in Foxboro.

The domination measured in decades.

The domination measured in 11-straight division titles for New England and a 2-16 record for the Bills since Gillette Stadium was built.

The tide has now more than turned.

The Buffalo Bills 38-9 win over the Patriots Monday night in Foxoboro signified so much more than what happened in during 60-minutes of football.

After an epic run of success, the Patriots are searching for answers at quarterback and other key positions.

After years of struggling, the Bills have found the answers, not just in quarterback Josh Allen, but in a supporting cast built smartly by head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane.

The Bills are set up for a run of their own and that was signified by the first season sweep of the Patriots by a division opponent in 19-seasons.

Josh Allen went 27-of-36 for 320-yards, 4TD, and 0INT. He continues to make an increasingly strong case for league MVP.

His fourth TD pass of the night, the third to top receive Stefon Diggs, was Allen's 34th of the season setting a new franchise record. He's set franchise records for completions (377) and 300-yard games (8) as well.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News to put Allen's season in perspective along with Buffalo's new found success against, and where they now stand among the elite in the AFC.