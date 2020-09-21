Take2 - Adam and Vic: Has Josh Allen reached elite status?

Josh Allen joins some elite company in throwing for more than 700 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions in the first two games of a season.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Peyton Manning, Tom Brady, and Patrick Mahomes.

That's the list of quarterbacks Josh Allen has joined after a 31-28 win in Miami on Sunday.

According to profootballreference.com, Allen becomes the fourth quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 700 yards, six touchdowns, and no interceptions in the first two games of an NFL season.

Should Allen be mentioned with that elite group?

Has he truly arrived as the Bills long awaited franchise quarterback?

That is among the questions WGRZ Sports Director Adam Benigni and Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News and Sports Talk Live discuss in this week's TAKE2 segment after Buffalo's 31-28 win at Miami on Sunday.

