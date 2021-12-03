x
Bills' Milano: "I couldn't see myself somewhere else"

Bills linebacker Matt Milano thrilled to remain in Buffalo, signing four-year, $44 million extension.
Credit: AP
FILE - Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) is congratulated by teammates after intercepting a pass intended for New York Jets receiver Jamison Crowder (not shown) during the first half of an NFL football game in Orchard park, N.Y., in this Sunday Sept. 13, 2020, file photo. The Buffalo Bills' salary-cap constraints have led starting linebacker Matt Milano to decide he will test free agency next month, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. (AP/ Photo Jeffrey T. Barnes, File)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite a tight salary cap situation, the Buffalo Bills found a way to keep Matt Milano around for four more seasons.

For Milano, the decision to stay in Buffalo was a no-brainer.

"I couldn't see myself somewhere else right now, especially what we've been building here in Buffalo the last four years. I love it here," Milano said on Friday, a day after he signed a four-year, $44 million contract extension with the Bills.

"I told my agent I love Buffalo and I want to be in Buffalo."

The Orlando, FL. native was a vital part of the Bills defense this season, and Buffalo missed Milano during his absence due to injury. The Bills were missing Milano for all three regular season losses in 2020.

"I am going to continue to go harder and I'm going to earn this contract," Milano said.

Milano was a fifth-round pick, 163rd overall, out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft.

