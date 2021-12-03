Bills' Milano: "I couldn't see myself somewhere else"

Bills linebacker Matt Milano thrilled to remain in Buffalo, signing four-year, $44 million extension.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite a tight salary cap situation, the Buffalo Bills found a way to keep Matt Milano around for four more seasons.

For Milano, the decision to stay in Buffalo was a no-brainer.

"I couldn't see myself somewhere else right now, especially what we've been building here in Buffalo the last four years. I love it here," Milano said on Friday, a day after he signed a four-year, $44 million contract extension with the Bills.

"I told my agent I love Buffalo and I want to be in Buffalo."

The Orlando, FL. native was a vital part of the Bills defense this season, and Buffalo missed Milano during his absence due to injury. The Bills were missing Milano for all three regular season losses in 2020.

"I am going to continue to go harder and I'm going to earn this contract," Milano said.

Milano was a fifth-round pick, 163rd overall, out of Boston College in the 2017 NFL Draft.