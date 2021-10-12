Game preview: Bills offense needs to execute against Tampa Bay

Buffalo has struggled to make the most of their opportunities on offense this season. The Super Bowl champs won't leave room for errors.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A season with Super Bowl expectations is starting to look like a complete disappointment as the Buffalo Bills sit at 7-5 leading into Week 14, barely hanging on to the last playoff spot.

One of the biggest issues for the Bills on offense has been execution. The opportunities are there, but Buffalo can't seem to take advantage of scoring chances.

“I still believe that a lot of that execution is on us," said head coach Sean McDermott during his weekly news conference.

While McDermott reaffirmed his belief in the team he added that both players and coaches, in particular, need to do their jobs come Sunday.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen was asked this week what the offense needs to do to turn things around. Allen was asked about adding new plays or something fresh to the scheme, and plain and simple, what's not working on offense.

"I wouldn't so much add as I would subtract and get back to basics, and understand what you are good at and utilize our players by their strengths," Allen said. "We don't need to steal anything from the league, there are no trends we just need to execute whatever play is called."

It's worth noting the Bills quarterback was then asked, what are his strengths, and Allen did not answer. Seven of Allen's 10 interceptions on the season have come over the past five weeks.

Allen will have to find a way to get his receivers involved early as well, Stefon Diggs is the clear go-to target, which is fine, but every one after that has been nearly nonexistent the last month. In the last five games, Cole Beasley has 20 catches for 128 yards, Emmanuel Sanders has 15 catches for 168 yards, and Gabriel Davis has not made his presence known all season.

From watching the team this year it seems week by week they are regressing; however, they do sit with a big opportunity to build momentum on Sunday when they face the defending Super Bowl champions the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Led by Tom Brady, the Bucs are 9-3, currently the third seed in the NFC and seeking a second straight title.

The Bucs are considered 3.5-point favorites over the Bills, but honestly the way Buffalo has looked lately, it could be at least a touchdown.