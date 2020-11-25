Bills' Jordan Poyer talks 'Hail Murray' catch, moving onto Week 12

"It hurt, but at the same time, you move on," Poyer said about the Cardinals game-winning touchdown in Week 10

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are back to work and ready to put "Hail Murray" behind them, after a Week 11 bye that followed a heartbreaking loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

The Bills have had more than a week to think about their improbable November 15 defeat at the hands of the Arizona Cardinals — a game they lost on a Hail Mary touchdown pass that put the Cardinals ahead for good with two seconds remaining.

Safety Jordan Poyer was one of the three players surrounding DeAndre Hopkins when he came down with the pass.

"I've played this game long enough to understand that you're going to be on the bad end of some plays," Poyer said. "You made a play. You move on. That's the NFL. That's football. At the end of the day, obviously, it hurt, but at the same time, you move on."