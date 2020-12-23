Kelly on Allen: "I know he'll break all my records"

Bills Hall of Fame Quarterback Jim Kelly spoke with WGRZ's Adam Benigni and says the Bills are "very dangerous" heading toward the playoffs.

As the Bills surge toward the playoffs, one of the headlines has been Josh Allen surpassing Jim Kelly's single season record for total touchdowns. Allen continues to set a new standard with 28.

Bills Hall of Famer Jim Kelly says his other records will soon go by the wayside.

"I know he'll break all my records. He'll probably start breaking his own records."

Kelly says it's a product of Allen's talent, and the way the game has evolved in favor of high scoring offenses. Kelly says that's just fine with him.

"If he breaks my records, that means we're winning and I'm all good for that. It doesn't matter to me."

The next to fall could be Kelly's record for passing touchdowns in a season of 33 that was set back in 1995. Allen has 30 with two games remaining.

In his third NFL season, Allen has emerged as a legitimate MVP caliber quarterback.

Kelly says one of the key factors has been that Allen has been able to stay inn the same offense for three seasons under offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

"Brian Daboll has done such a great job and Ken Dorsey the quarterback coach.. of making sure that Josh understands the whole offense and now he does... and now he's got the weapons to prove it... and it's just an exciting offense to watch especially for a former quarterback."

A former quarterback who of course led the Bills to four straight Super Bowl appearances and to the last division title for the franchise back in 1995 before this edition of the Bills clinched the AFC East with their 48-19 win Saturday in Denver.

The Bills have won seven of eight games, and are currently the two seed in the AFC with a chance to lock that up with a win Monday night over the Patriots combined with losses from Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

Kelly says the Bills are a force to be reckoned with heading into the playoffs.

"Very dangerous... "We're playing our best football I've seen in years... and the defense has come on."

Bills Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy, over the weekend, said he thought the Bills were "the real thing in the quest for the Super Bowl trophy."

Kelly stopped short of saying that.

"I won't say that. I can't believe Marv said that. I guess he can say it now because he's not the coach. I remember him always talking about... OK we don't talk Super Bowl. We talk first things first... that's the AFC East. Once we do that, we take it game by game."