Bills run defense passes first real test since Week 6

The Bills were able to contain Colts' Jonathan Taylor, the third leading rusher in the NFL this season, and the best running back they've seen since Derrick Henry.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills offense has shown us to expect greatness since their Week 11 bye, but Buffalo hadn't seen a great run defense since the first half of the season.

That was until they passed their most recent test against the Indianapolis Colts and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor, in Saturday's AFC Wild Card win.

The Bills beat the Colts, 27-24 in a thriller, and they were able to hold Taylor - the league's third-leading rusher this season - to 78 yards on the ground.

Taylor is the best running back, statistically-speaking, the Bills have faced since seeing Derrick Henry and the Titans, in a Week 5, 42-16, loss to Tennessee.

There are three more Wild Card games to play Sunday, with two AFC matchups. The outcomes will affect what the Bills run defense will have to deal with next week.