Bills host 'Fuel Up to Play 60' at Highmark Stadium with WNY students

The initiative aims to get students practicing healthy sleeping and eating habits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills are teaming up with local schools to promote good health.

Today Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie met with kids from Buffalo, Springville, Lockport, and Rochester-area schools at Highmark Stadium.

It's part of the team's "Fuel Up to Play 60" initiative to teach kids about healthy eating and sleeping.

Mckenzie says it's important to him to set a good example of what can be accomplished with a healthy diet and an active lifestyle.

"Those things are important because not going to sleep on time can affect your brain, your mental and not eating healthy can affect your health and your inner body. AndI feel like as a whole, each and every day you should think about your body and soul." McKenzie said.