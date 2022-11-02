Bills GM Brandon Beane adds depth, versatility; White not ruled out vs. Jets

Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke to the trade deadline additions of RB Nyheim Hines and S Dean Marlowe ahead of the Bills match-up with the Jets.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The final hour of the NFL's trading period had arrived... 3:00pm on Tuesday afternoon.

GM Brandon Beane says there wasn't a trade for a running back on the table that far ahead of the NFL's trade deadline.

That changed quickly.

The Bills and Colts got down to business, and Nyheim Hines became a member of the Buffalo Bills just as the 4:00pm deadline arrived.

The Bills set running back Zack Moss and a conditional sixth round draft pick in 2023 to Indianapolis for Hines.

"He's more of a guy that's a weapon with the ball in his hand whether it's as a punt returner, kick returner, as a receiver," Beane said. "We just thought this was a chance to add another guy that Ken Dorsey, Josh and the crew can use just as another offensive piece."

Beane also emphasized Hines ability to return punts, given the fact the Bills lost Jamison Crowder earlier in the year against Baltimore to an ankle injury.

Beane says they've been familiar with Hines since the draft process back in 2018. They Bills have looked into acquiring him a couple of times in the past that included during the pandemic, and last offseason.

Hines had six carries for 75-yards and caught one pass for eight yards for the Colts in the Bills 27-24 wild card playoff win over Indianapolis in 2020.

The Bills also brought back safety Dean Marlowe, sending a 2023 seventh round pick to the Atlanta Falcons in a separate deal Tuesday afternoon. Marlowe played with the Bills from 2018-2020, so is familiar with Buffalo's defense.

Beane said they had been looking to add an additional safety for some time, with veteran Micah Hyde done for the season (neck), and Jordan Poyer now day to day after re-injuring his elbow.

The Bills have not decided if either of the new players will see action as soon as this weekend's game against the Jets.

TRE'DAVIOUS WHITE NOT RULED OUT

The Bills activated top cornerback Tre'Davious White from PUP as expected on Tuesday. He has been working his way back from the torn ACL he suffered in the Thanksgiving night win at New Orleans.

Sean McDermott has ruled him out in previous weeks, but is leaving the door open for him to see action Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

"We'll just take it a day at a time and we'll see where it goes. To me it's about the team... The team is moving and Tre will get there when he's ready."