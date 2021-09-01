Halftime update: Bills two-minute drive creates a spark

The Bills get back to using Josh Allen late in the second quarter, for the Bills to take a 14-10 lead into the second half.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills finished up the first half against Indianapolis getting back to their passing game in the two-minute offense, and it worked.

The Bills, trailing 10-7 late in the first half, were able to get the ball down the field starting at their own four with 1:46 to go. On first and 10 at the Colts 21, a Josh Allen interception by Isaiah Rodgers was overturned.

The Bills got back to work, with Allen picking up a first down on a quarterback draw for 16 yards. Then Allen scores the go-ahead touchdown with his legs, from five yards out, and the Bills take a 14-10 lead going into halftime.

Allen only had 10 pass attempts heading into their two-minute drive to end the half.

Midway through the second quarter, the Bills went three and out, going for three straight runs with Zack Moss.

The Colts drove it down the field on the ensuing possession, ending an eight-play, 55-yard drive, going for it on fourth and goal at the four. The Bills defense came up with the stop, to keep the Indianapolis lead at 10-7 before the Bills late scoring drive.

Buffalo has the chance to double dip, after receiving the second half kickoff.