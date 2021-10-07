Bills' Dawkins launching folding tailgate table fundraiser

Dawkins is partnering with folding furniture company COSCO to give away and sell limited edition 'Let's Go Buffalo' tailgate tables.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Finally, a folding table Bills fans might not want to jump through.

Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is partnering with the folding furniture company COSCO to raise funds for his charity, Dion's Dreamers. COSCO will be producing limited edition "Let's Go Buffalo" folding tailgate tables with Dawkins' signature hashtag "#YouAlreadyShnow." A portion of the proceeds going to Dawkins' charity.

A giveaway in partnership with Dion's Dreams will be announced on Oct. 10 and run through Dec. 3. The giveaway will feature 25 tables that will be awarded on social media and one will be signed by Dawkins. People who apply for the giveaway are encouraged to give to Dion's Dreamers.