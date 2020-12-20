Adam & Vic: How do these Bills stack up to 90's version?

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News after the Bills clinched their first AFC East title in 25-years with a 48-19 win over Denver.

25 years is a long time.

The wait finally came to an end Saturday in the form of a 48-19 Bills win over the Denver Broncos that lifted them to 11-3, and clinched their first AFC East title since 1995 when Marv Levy was the head coach, and Jim Kelly was the quarterback.

Over four seasons in Buffalo, head coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane have all but totally revamped the roster and the culture. They nailed it when drafting quarterback Josh Allen seventh overall in 2018. He has developed as they'd hoped in his all-important third NFL season, and they have added the key pieces around him to make the offense one of the most productive in the NFL. Add to that, the defense, which had struggled early in the season, has rounded into when the most important football of the year is being played.

This team is dangerous... and has more it can accomplish over the final two games before it makes its third playoff appearance in four seasons.

WGRZ's Adam Benigni is joined by Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News to give takes on just how far this team has come, and where it might be able to go in the postseason.

Vic also joins along with Jay Skurski of the News for "Sports Talk Live Buffalo" every Monday night at 7:30 on WGRZ.