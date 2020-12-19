Bills at Broncos Game Day

The Buffalo Bills (10-3) are on the brink of clinching their first AFC East title in 25-years with a win over the Denver Broncos (5-8).

DENVER — BUFFALO BILLS AT DENVER BRONCOS - Empower Field at Mile High

FIRST QUARTER

-Denver moves the ball well on the opening drive, but a near interception by Levi Wallace stalls the drive. Taylor Russolino missed a 51-yard FG attempt wide right.

-The Bills first drive goes 59-yards over 13-plays with Josh Allen hitting tight end Dawson Knox for a 9-yard TD. Allen was 7/10 for 49-yards on the drive and Stefon Diggs had three catches for 25-yards as the Bills take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

-The Bills defense comes up with a sack on 3rd and 9. Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes combine on getting to Drew Lock to force the first punt of the game.

SECOND QUARTER

-After Denver pins Buffalo back with a terrific punt at their own five-yard line. Josh Allen engineers an 11-play 95-yard scoring drive as the Bills take early control of the game. Allen caps the drive with a 24-yard TD run as he saw a wide open lane down the middle of the field. Bills take a 14-0 lead in the 2nd quarter.