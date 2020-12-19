x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Buffalo, NY | Local News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WGRZ.com

Sports

Bills at Broncos Game Day

The Buffalo Bills (10-3) are on the brink of clinching their first AFC East title in 25-years with a win over the Denver Broncos (5-8).
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER — BUFFALO BILLS AT DENVER BRONCOS - Empower Field at Mile High

FIRST QUARTER

-Denver moves the ball well on the opening drive, but a near interception by Levi Wallace stalls the drive.  Taylor Russolino missed a 51-yard FG attempt wide right. 

-The Bills first drive goes 59-yards over 13-plays with Josh Allen hitting tight end Dawson Knox for a 9-yard TD.  Allen was 7/10 for 49-yards on the drive and Stefon Diggs had three catches for 25-yards as the Bills take a 7-0 lead in the first quarter. 

-The Bills defense comes up with a sack on 3rd and 9.  Mario Addison and Jerry Hughes combine on getting to Drew Lock to force the first punt of the game. 

SECOND QUARTER

-After Denver pins Buffalo back with a terrific punt at their own five-yard line.  Josh Allen engineers an 11-play 95-yard scoring drive as the Bills take early control of the game.  Allen caps the drive with a 24-yard TD run as he saw a wide open lane down the middle of the field.  Bills take a 14-0 lead in the 2nd quarter. 

-The Bills defense forces another Denver punt, but Andre Roberts muffs it on the fair catch, and Denver recovers at the Buffalo 35-yard line. 