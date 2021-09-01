Bills' wide receivers Diggs, Beasley both active vs. Colts

Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, both listed on the injury report, are active for the Bills Saturday in their wild card playoff game vs. the Colts.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills head coach Sean McDermott took all the time he possibly could.

NFL teams are required to list their inactive players 90 minutes before the start of a game.

McDermott no doubt wanted to keep the Colts and head coach Frank Reich guessing; however, they probably weren't surprised.

Bills receivers Stefon Diggs (oblique) and Cole Beasley (knee) are active for Saturday's AFC wild card playoff game Indianapolis.

Both have been key weapons for an elite Bills passing attack. The Buffalo offense is ranked 2nd in the league at 31.3ppg. Diggs leads the NFL in receptions (127) and yards (1,535). Beasley has 82 receptions for 967 yards.

Both were limited in practice on Thursday.