Bills barber celebrates opening of Chiefs Barber Parlour

Jesse Ciffa is the man behind some of your favorite Bills haircuts.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Bills players are getting fresh on the field, they're also getting fresh in the chair.

If you've ever wondered where your favorite Bills players get their cuts look no further than Chiefs Barber Parlour.

"I cut Richie Incognito, I've cut Josh Allen, Matt Milano, Micah Hyde, Cole Beasley, Dean Marlowe, the list goes on," said Jesse Ciffa, Chiefs Barber Parlour co-owner.

Welcome to Chiefs Barber Parlour on Military Road. Whether you're looking for a fade or a simple haircut co-owners Jesse and Nate Ciffa have you covered.

"I've been cutting hair since 2014, started cutting the Bills in 2016," Jesse Ciffa said.

Starting in his grandfather's basement, Sonny Dee who was a barber himself put the fire in his grandson to chop up the best around Buffalo.

"One of the strength and conditioning coaches sent Richie Incognito to me. Richie started telling everyone else about me, and the two of them sent guy after guy after that," Ciffa said.

It's been that notoriety that gave the Ciffa cousins the motivation to open their own shop.

"It's been awesome, it's been a huge blessing. Pretty much all my clients have followed me that I know of. We had our opening day party over the weekend, and we had 200 people at the party. Everyone's been super supportive." Ciffa said.

Even Bills defensive lineman AJ Epenesa made a especial appearance to get a fresh chop and show his support.

"AJ is a great guy. He came and almost stayed three hours at the opening day partying chit chatting and taking pictures," Ciffa said.

Those relationships keep the Chiefs' customers -- Bills players or not -- coming back.

"It's like locker room dudes talking about dude things. We talk food a lot, girls here and there, the occasional what's going in the NBA, what's going on in the NHL. We talk about anything," Ciffa said.

A sanctuary where you unwind.

Besides taking over the city with a pair of scissors, the Ciffa cousins hope to inspire the next generation of barbers as well.

"We talked about wanting to do education, barber education and training at higher level in the area because we don't get much around here just basic barber training," Ciffa said.