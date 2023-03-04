Buffalo Beauts welcome new mascot

Buffalo Beauts sign Bleu C. Beaut to the roster as the new mascot.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Beauts are celebrating an edition to the team, a new mascot.

Bleu C. Beaut, or Bleu for short, was selected as the new mascot after the team collected a wide range of suggestions.

The Beauts credited Camryn Fiorani as the person to initially suggest the name Bleu C. Beaut. After fan voting, it was elevated to one of the top choices that the organization ultimately chose from.

“We are very proud to welcome Bleu to our Beauts roster,” said Beauts GM Nate Oliver.

“A new mascot for the team was a long time coming, and it is particularly exciting that the Beauts fans helped determine the name. Obviously, Bleu’s name is representative of a commonality among Buffalonians and the manner of spelling shares similarities with the word ‘Beaut’. We love representing our city as best as we can – it’s why the Flag of Buffalo has long been part of the Beauts emblem and why the Seal of Buffalo is donned upon our jerseys as well. Naming ‘Bleu’ as our official mascot continues that affinity we have for always representing our city to our utmost.”

The name pays homage to Buffalo's love of the wing dipping sauce, blue cheese.